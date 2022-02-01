WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – February marks the start of American Heart Month, which aims to raise awareness about heart health.

Bernie Carpenter, of Trumbull County, is living proof that taking heart symptoms seriously can save your life.

“I’ve got grandkids and stuff. I don’t want to go anywhere yet,” he said.



Carpenter had a high calcium score — 660, to be exact.

The day after learning his results, he started having symptoms.

“I was having what I called twitches, which in the medical profession, they call those chest pains,” he said.



His girlfriend forced him to go to the emergency room, and it’s a good thing, too.

“I had 99 percent blockage on the right side and 78 on the left side,” Carpenter said.



Carpenter was brought up to Trumbull Regional Medical Center’s Cath Lab to undergo a heart catheterization by his cardiologist, Dr. Fadi Naddour.

“He went up through my wrist, which blew my mind, up and through and around and came down through and dropped the two stints in, and within no time, I was waking up, looking at the nurse,” he said.

That was three months ago. Carpenter is now back to his routine and playing pickleball three days a week

“I was really lucky,” he said.



“Knowing the signs and symptoms, the family members getting him here, letting us know exactly what’s going on is what really, truly saved his life,” said Missie Herman, director of cardiothoracic and vascular services.