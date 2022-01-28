(WKBN) – With Friday night’s cold temperatures, it’s a good time to double-check and make sure you didn’t leave any devices in your car. We found out what can happen when technology gets too cold.

Just like people, our cellphones and laptops don’t like the single digits. If you accidentally leave battery-powered devices out, a lot can go wrong when the temperatures drop below 32 degrees.

At the very least, you can expect the battery to be drained in the morning, which is one of your best-case scenarios. You don’t want to plug it in right away — wait until it warms up closer to room temperature. Batteries won’t charge properly and can possibly explode.

If you do leave a device out, when you bring it into your warmer and more humid home, condensation can build up in the device, which can cause it to fail.

Screens can freeze and crack if left out in the cold and the more frequently it happens, the more likely it is that your screen will quit working.

If you have a garage, it’s still probably a good idea to bring in your devices.

For those of us who have built-in navigation screens in our cars, you shouldn’t have anything to worry about. We’re told most manufacturers design them to withstand the cold.