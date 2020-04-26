How to take care of your skin while at home

Hand sanitizer and cleaning products can also cause that dryness and redness

(WKBN) – What should people be doing to take extra care of their skin?

Local aesthetician Cathy Tusek has a lot of great tips about skin care.

She said that during a stressful time like what we’re going through now and it isn’t uncommon for your face to break out with acne or for people to even slack on their daily skin care.

Cathy says that before you decide to start a new routine it’s important to understand your specific skin type because that will determine what products are the best solutions for your skin.

“So it’s very important that when you’re walking into the store, picking up a moisturizer or a mask, Look. Look at the label. Look at what they are advertising. Turn it around. Look at the ingredients,” said Tusek.

Cathy said to also be aware of your eating and exercise habits. She says that often times a poor diet and lack of exercise can be the answer to some of these problems

Drinking a lot of water is of course important for your skins health.

We are also washing our hands more than usual, but the hand sanitizer and cleaning products can also cause that dryness and redness.

“Go get whatever hand cream that you love the most. One that is hydrating depending on the thickness. Rub it on. Keep it in the bathroom. Keep it in your car. And any time you wash your hands go ahead and reapply,” said Tusek.

Cathy also emphasized that if you have kids to make sure they are putting the hand cream on regularly as well.

She also suggested to people who are dealing with irritated and dry hands to wear gloves to allow the moisturizer to stay on your hands.