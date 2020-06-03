How to support local black businesses during a time of fighting for unity

The Black Business Directory currently has 133 businesses listed on its website

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning and Trumbull counties are full of small businesses. Now, during a time of division, support is a message many are trying to spread.

“I think it’s been an increase, as far as just the community wanting to rally around and support black businesses,” said Charles Colvin.

Colvin is the founder of the Black Business Directory, which allows minority business owners in Mahoning and Trumbull counties to list their businesses online along with other resources.

Now, while the country sees thousands of protests against racism and police brutality, Colvin says many people have reached out to him asking how they can support black-owned businesses.

“In the last 48 hours, I’ve gotten a ton of calls, we’ve received a ton of emails from the directory side, as well as I’ve been on meetings, different organizations wanting to know more, wanting to learn more and actively be able to support some of these black businesses,” Colvin said.

The Black Business Directory currently has 133 businesses listed on its website, but any business owner can register by visiting the site.

Colvin said there are plenty of ways to support black businesses, from buying products, ordering food, acquiring services and showing support online.

Businesses such as Once Upon A Time Art Studio, Growing Kids Academy, Money Talks LLC, Crowned Queen LLC and Heard Electric are all locally-owned and can be supported.

“I urge everyone to continue to support black businesses,” he said.

Colvin said for every major company, you may be able to find a small black-owned business that offers the same type of service.

He said the Black Business Directory regularly posts resources and information on business courses on its social media pages for anyone looking for more information.

He said right now is the time for unity and support in our community