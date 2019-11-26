How to stay safe on the roads this holiday season

There's a few important reminders that drivers need to know before hitting the road

(WKBN) — Seven people were killed in car wrecks on Thanksgiving day in Ohio last year.

In Trumbull County, there were 18 accidents the day before Thanksgiving and 24 accidents on Thanksgiving day.

First News was on scene of two accidents which left homeowners without power and the drivers in the hospital.

This year, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is hoping to reduce those numbers.

“We’re going to be at 100% out on the road. All my troopers are going to be out. You know, my warning is, maybe slow down a little bit and look at the weather conditions prior to your travel, so you know what to expect,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Brian Vail.

If you’re planning on hopping in the car for this holiday season, there’s a few important reminders that drivers need to know before hitting the road this week to keep everyone on the roads safe.

“Watch your speed, watch your spacing due to the congestion. So, you know, obviously wear your seatbelt, and if you do plan to drink- make sure you have alternate plans,” advises Lieutenant Vail.

AAA is expecting the most people to drive Ohio roads in over a decade for Thanksgiving.

ODOT has stopped all roadwork to keep as many lanes open as possible.

“Give yourself that extra time and give yourself that extra spacing, and obviously, know your environment, know what’s around you,” said Lieutenant Vail.

In slick conditions, it can take up to 10 times longer to come to a complete stop.

With heavy winds, there are higher chances of your car sliding on water or ice.

Without good tires, traction becomes limited, making it harder to drive in the snow.