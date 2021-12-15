LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Hubbard continue to investigate a deadly pedestrian accident. Investigators say the driver of a semi-truck hit a man in a parking lot on Tuesday. Today, we talked to a truck driving instructor on how tragedies like this might be prevented.

For starters, semi-trucks have plenty of blind spots, no matter if they are stopped or on the roadway.

Northeast Ohio Truck Driver Training School manager Larry Braham says cars or people should never hang out around them.

“Always stay at least 10 feet away from them, any vehicle, and if it’s moving backwards, definitely don’t get behind it. You hear a beeper, stop, wait because like I said, if they have trouble seeing other vehicles they are definitely going to have trouble seeing pedestrians,” he said.

They have a saying called GOAL which stands for Get Out And Look to help prevent accidents.

Braham also says there are plenty of distractions today and people are always in a hurry.

He says they do everything they can to teach their students the importance of safety in every situation.

“We had trailers parked beside each other and another truck was pulling up and I asked them, ‘What would you do if you were in a truck stop and a truck comes flying in on you?’ I said, ‘Where would you go? What would you do to get away from it?’ And they just looked at me and said, ‘I’m not sure where.’ I said, ‘Go under the trailer,'” Braham said.

He says that’s the safest and fastest way to get out of harm’s way.

Officials say that these accidents are 100 percent preventable if people take the time to look around and are more cautious.