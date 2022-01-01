(WKBN) – Some may have New Year’s resolutions to lose weight. For others, it could be something not related to health, like reading more.

There are ways you can stick to your goals.

Miranda Boyer, a registered dietitian and nutritionist, shared the steps people can take to make sure they don’t fail.

She said first, if you are going to start a resolution for the new year, it needs to be something you can track.

“If you give yourself a goal with smaller goals to fulfill it, and also being specific about, you know, with numbers or with a deadline or different things like that, you’re more likely to achieve it,” Boyer said.



For example, if you are wanting to lose weight, you should decide how much you want to lose in how much time.

Boyer said it is healthy for most people to lose about 1 to 2 pounds per week.

Boyer said it’s important to track any goals.

“Logging your progress into a journal or making notes or using an app like MyFitnessPal. There are others out there. I’m more familiar with that one; I’ve used it myself, but those can definitely help you track,” she said.

Boyer said tracking can help reinforce those habits into your daily life. She also said to start small, don’t look to make major lifestyle or diet changes. That can lead to discouragement early on.

You don’t have to wait for the new year to start resolutions. Boyer said to focus on the changes you want to make in your lifestyle, rather than getting caught up in the New Year’s resolution bandwagon.