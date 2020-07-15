How to stay cool and comfortable while properly running your air conditioning

Glenn Gault, the owner of Gault Heating & Cooling, said you'll want to set your thermostat at a certain number and leave it there

HUBBARD, OHIO (WKBN) – It’s getting hot outside, so it may be time to break out the popsicles, cold drinks and crank up the air… or is it?

It may seem pretty simple — it’s warm so you turn on the air conditioning, but Glenn Gault, the owner of Gault Heating & Cooling, explains how to do it properly while also keeping your unit safe.

He said it’s best to keep the thermostat at a consistent number, instead of changing it throughout the day.

“You want to set it at a certain number, leave it there, let it pull the humidity out of your furniture, your walls, and make the house comfortable,” Gault said.

So should you set it at 65, or maybe 64 or 63 degrees? What’s the magic number?

Glenn said there isn’t one; it all depends on your preference.

“It’s wherever you’re comfortable,” he said. “Back in the day, it used to be that the desired indoor temperature was 75 degrees. I don’t know of many homes anymore that people set their houses at 75 degrees cooling. Everybody is setting them a lot lower these days, but set them where you’re comfortable, leave them there. Don’t be moving the temperatures up and down.”

He also suggests putting shading on windows and skylights — especially during peak hours of the day — and keeping doors and windows closed as much as possible.

While the heat might not be comfortable for everyone, it has been good for business.

“The guys and girls have been going really hard,” Glenn said. “Everybody’s been working late and doing their part. It’s been very, very busy, to say the least, but it’s a good thing.”

Not everyone has air conditioning. If that’s the case or your unit is broken, what can you do?

“Putting the heating system to ‘fan on’ and just letting the air circulate in the home, at least get some air movement, and obviously going to the lowest level of the home,” Glenn said. “You go down to your basement or the lowest level, and it always feels a lot better.”

Gault said it’s important to keep your unit serviced.

Gault said getting it serviced each year is best, and if that’s not possible, you should try every two to three years for cleaning and maintenance.