(WKBN) – As the days become cooler and we start seeing less sun out, some may be noticing a change in moods.

Seasonal Affective Disorder — more commonly known as seasonal depression — is a subcategory of major depressive disorder.

It’s when the weather begins to change, the days become gloomier and a person begins to feel more sad or depressed.

“Basically what that suggests is that individuals’ moods shift and kind of raise and decline based on the temperature, based on the weather, based on the season,” said Carmella Hill, director of behavioral health at Coleman Services in Trumbull County.

Hill says there are several factors that can play a part in this, including the lack of sunlight, being cooped up inside because of the cold weather or just feeling less motivated because it gets darker earlier.

There are some signs to look for to see if this may be affecting you or someone you know.

“Mood changes for sure is the number one indicator. Other routine things, such as this person is now not getting out of bed, they’re sleeping longer, perhaps maybe a lot of changes in their routines. They’re used to getting up, going about their day and that’s different for them,” she said.

There are some things you can do to help a loved one who may be experiencing a tough time.

“Just being a support to listen to someone is very helpful. Sometimes they don’t know what to experience or how they’re experiencing their life so at this point they just wanna talk through what they’re experiencing. So having that listening ear is probably very, very helpful,” Hill said.

Hill says if you are the one going through this, you should consider talking to a counselor or therapist. You can even see a doctor to find out what treatment may be best for you.

Anyone interested in reaching out for help can go online to Colmanservices.org or call 330-394-8831.