SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – An internet safety seminar will be taking place Thursday to help people learn how to protect themselves online.

The seminar will be held at the Springfield Fire Station #21, at 3989 E. Middletown Road in New Springfield.

The seminar will teach about things like protecting personal identity, how to spot scams, safe drop-off spots and protecting your assets.

“So that both the ability to use the internet safely for both your identity and if you were to purchase or sell anything via the internet, that you know the safe way to be able to do it,” said Josh Wiery, a Springfield Township trustee.

The seminar is being put on by the Oak Hill Collaborative. The organization receives funding from the Mahoning County Commissioner’s Office in order to be able to put on seminars and classes throughout the county.

“There’s a lot of people that are reluctant to get on the internet, because they hear this, or they don’t know how to protect themselves, or they don’t know what, so we said, ‘that shouldn’t keep you from the internet.’ Just, you have to do it carefully, and we’re gonna help people do that,” said Pat Kerrigan, executive director of the Oak Hill Collaborative.

This is the first seminar of this sort to take place in Springfield, but Weiry says it’s necessary, and the need for more internet access is also necessary.

“We are lacking in areas because we’re pretty rural out here… Township people that don’t have it, half the township does and half the township doesn’t… The ability to empower our kids, and the growth in our township, we’ll go nowhere without it,” Wiery said.

The seminar starts at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public. There’s room for 100 people to attend, and it will be on a first-come, first-served basis.