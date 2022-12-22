(WKBN) – Failing to prepare is preparing to fail and while many organizations are preparing for an incoming storm, some of the best preparations you can do are at home. We talked to AAA Insurance about the best way to do so.

“Proactively maintaining your home even before these cold snaps come is paramount,” said Lynda Lambert with AAA.

Lambert said one of the biggest issues people have in this weather is bursting pipes. She offered this advice to avoid it.

“You want to remove all hoses from faucets. You want to make sure you know where your water shut off valve is in your house in case there is a problem. You want to let faucets drip. Open cabinets under bathroom and kitchen sinks. Let the heat come in and maintain a proper level of heat in your home,” Lambert said.

You should also check the weather stripping around your windows and doors and air conditioner if you have one.

“You have to make sure that you have properly maintained your own, and that you have kept it heated properly for those insurance payments to kick in,” Lambert said. “You want to do things like repair any holes or cracks in your exterior walls.”

Speaking of insurance, if something unfortunately happens, Lambert says to call your insurance agent.

“They will have a copy of your policy, and coverage does vary policy by policy, company by company. So you want to call that agent. Tell them what has happened and let them be your advocate moving forward,” Lambert said.

Lambert also mentioned that as you check over your home and remove hoses outside, make sure the valves to those faucets are turned off during the winter.