How to prevent pipes in your home from freezing

Experts suggest wrapping pipes in heat tape and utilizing a portable space heater to keep pipes from rupturing

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) –– With temperatures dropping, homeowners are advised to take a few extra steps to ensure their water pipes don’t freeze.

Aqua Ohio, an essential waterworks utilities company, suggests to run a steady stream of water somewhere in the house when the air temperature outside drops to below 10 degrees Fahrenheit. This small task of running a faucet might save your pipes from freezing or rupturing in cold weather.

Homeowners should use heat tape and pipe insulation to protect the pipes. Once the pipes are wrapped tight, use a space heater in a safe location to keep the pipes from getting too cold.

If the pipe does freeze, Aqua Ohio suggests using a blow dryer a safe distance from the pipe to warm the water back up. If this doesn’t fix the problem, locate and turn off the master water valve.

Many homeowners have exterior faucets for hoses and sprinkler systems. Be sure to shut these off in the winter months and drain the water out completely.

For assistance with frozen pipes, contact a licensed plumbing agency or visit AquaAmerica.com for more information.