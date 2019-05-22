How to make sure your car is prepared for a long road trip Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - If you have any road trip plans for Memorial Day weekend, you may want to check a few things on your car first.

We checked in with Tom Christmas of Christmas Automotive Repair and he gave us a look at what you may want to check.

“If you’re going to go on a long trip, the first thing you need to check out is air in the tires, the brakes and make sure the oil is changed,” Christmas said.

First, to know how much air to put in the tire, check the inside of your door. Then you'll use the valve on the tire to put the air in.

“If you need to check your oil and don’t want to take it anywhere, usually there’s a dipstick here, it’s usually yellow, and you just pull it out while it’s not running. They have a line right here and usually, the oil will be all the way up to this line. If it’s not, if it’s down low, it means you gotta add a couple quarts or you should take it somewhere and get it checked out,” he said.

To add the oil, you should remove the oil cap and pour the oil in using a funnel. The cap will tell you what type of oil to put in. Each engine uses a different type.

Checking the brakes is also important.

“Most likely you have to take it to a shop to get it up in the air, pull the wheels off to actually check the brakes,” he said.

Christmas said it is also important to check fluids such as windshield wiper fluid, power steering and antifreeze. As well, you should check your wiper blades, air conditioning and your dash for any engine lights.