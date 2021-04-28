How to keep your heating and cooling system running smoothly

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – When the seasons change, you notice it gets either too hot or too cold.

Your body feels it, and so does your home.

It’s a busy time for HVAC companies, but there are things you can do right now instead of needing to call a professional in an emergency.

Price Heating & Cooling workers were on a big job Wednesday. It was a four-person install of a new condenser outside and a furnace inside. Service techs are working both ends of the temperature range.

“It puts us where you might be running a no heat call in the morning and a no cooling call in the afternoon,” said co-owner Chris McKernan

The change in temperature has people using both systems. Customers want to be cool during the day and warm at night, which is why McKernan recommends routine maintenance checks of both systems.

“This is machinery in your house, we forget about it. It’s in the basement. The only time you think about it is when you come home and it isn’t working. Having the maintenance done ensures that you can come home and not have to worry about it,” McKernan said.

He’s heard people say it only breaks down on the hottest or coldest day of the year, and McKernan says that’s when it’s being used the most.

Price Heating & Cooling is noticing supply issues. It had no trouble getting furnaces during the winter but is noticing difficulty in getting some A/C units of special sizes.

“Definitely shortages that are out there. It’s a logistical issue. It’s not a situation that the units don’t exist. They are there. It is just a matter of getting them from Point A to Point B ,” McKernan said.

McKernan’s best advice right now is to turn on that air conditioner, check it out and change your filters.