YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Red Cross and our parent company, Nexstar, are teaming up to raise funds for hurricane relief efforts.

WKBN and WYTV are hosting a phone bank with the Red Cross after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s southwest coast. Millions were left without power, homes flooded from storm surge, roofs were ripped apart and some roads were impassable due to debris and downed power lines.

You can donate to help the victims of hurricanes.

Donations are especially important as the Red Cross responds to the devastation. Recovering from Hurricane Ian will take months, if not years.

Representatives of the Red Cross say financial donations are the quickest and best way to support people impacted by disaster: your financial donation to the Red Cross helps provide shelter, meals, relief supplies, comfort and other assistance during disasters.

To donate, call 330-781-7890 from 5-6:30 p.m. or donate on the Red Cross’s website.