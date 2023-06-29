The above video is from WKBN’s report in 2022.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The warm summer months bring out a host of creatures, including some pests that we’d rather not see.

While you’re outside, you may start seeing Japanese beetles. The last week of June through July are when they typically emerge, as that’s when the bugs reach their adult stage and start feeding on plants.

How do Japanese beetles damage plants?

Japanese beetles are generally herbivores, eating broad-leaved plants like roses, zinnias and others.

These beetles can be quite damaging to plants as they eat the leaf tissue and leave the veins behind, leaving them to wither and die. Adult Japanese beetles will attack flower buds and fruit while their larvae, called grubs, can kill small seedling plants and damage turf, according to the Ohio State University Extension.

Odors from the damaged leaves also attract other Japanese beetles.

Where can Japanese beetles be found?

According to the OSU Extension, the most damaging populations of Japanese beetles in the state can be found east of a line running from Cleveland to Cincinnati. Isolated, damaging populations of grubs can also be found west of this line, usually in high-quality urban turf.

The beetles can be found in other states as well, including from Michigan to southern Wisconsin and Illinois and south to Alabama, and occasionally in western states such as Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado and Arkansas.

How can you get rid of Japanese beetles?

There are a few ways you can get rid of, or at least control, Japanese beetles.

Old Farmer’s Almanac outlined a few tips on its website:

Hand-picking them from plants and knocking them into a can of soapy water. This can be a time-consuming endeavor, however.

Using insecticides or a homemade solution of 1 teaspoon of liquid dishwashing detergent with 1 cup of vegetable oil, 1 quart of water and 1 cup of rubbing alcohol. These can be damaging to plants, however, so use sparingly.

Put a dropcloth down in the early morning when beetles are active and dump them off in a bucket of soapy water later.

Use a Japanese beetle trap, which is baited to attract the bugs. Don’t place them in gardens to avoid attracting the bugs to the garden.

Plant geraniums nearby as beetles are attracted to them but get dizzy from the natural chemicals in the plant.

Nip rosebuds and spray bushes.

Spray nematodes, which are naturally occurring predators that hunt down grubs and kill them.

WKBN also spoke to Haley Shoemaker, of the OSU Extension, last year. She recommended taking a look at what types of plants you have that may be attracting beetles, saying they don’t tend to like boxwood, clematis, chrysanthemum and conifer.

The beetles typically finish feeding on plants by mid-Aug.