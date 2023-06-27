(WKBN) — FirstEnergy is now offering appliance recycling and rebate programs as well as initiatives to commercial and industrial customers to help save energy and reduce their electric bills.

Participants in this program include FirstEnergy Ohio subsidiaries Ohio Edison, The Illuminating Company and Toledo Edison. The programs, provided under the companies’ current Electric Security Plan IV until May 2024, also aim to promote sustainable practices and provide valuable incentives for participants.

The appliance recycling program will provide an opportunity for residential customers to earn $75 when they recycle an old, working refrigerator or freezer. Customers can earn an additional $35 by recycling an old, working dehumidifier, room air conditioner or mini refrigerator alongside their refrigerator or freezer. The smaller units must be recycled together with a refrigerator or freezer.

Additionally, the appliance rebate program will offer residential customers rebates on the purchase of ENERGY STAR-certified appliances.

Rebate amounts include $50 for a washer, $100 for a dryer, $100 for refrigerators, $50 for freezers, $500 for a heat pump water heater, $50 for a room air conditioner, $50 for an air purifier and $25 for a dehumidifier.

Enhanced rebates will be provided for limited-income customers, according to FirstEnergy.

“In addition to providing long-term energy savings, these programs will allow customers to reduce their energy bills while offering environmental benefits,” said Nicole Williams, manager of FirstEnergy’s residential energy efficiency programs. “Appliances over 10 years old generally use twice the amount of energy of newer ENERGY STAR models, resulting in savings of over $100 a year in energy costs for customers.”

FirstEnergy’s Ohio electric companies are also extending energy efficiency initiatives to commercial and industrial customers through the commercial lighting program. This program, which is open to existing facilities and new construction projects, aims to encourage the installation of high-efficiency lights and lighting controls at reduced costs.