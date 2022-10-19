(WKBN)- As the days get colder and shorter, it may be more difficult to go to bed or get out of bed.



WKBN spoke with a local doctor about the importance of sleep for our overall health and how to get the best sleep possible as the season changes.

Family Dr. Krzyzanowki says that sleep affects our mind and body. It helps regulate our mood, cognition, immune system, cardiovascular system, lungs and more.

There is no exact number for how many hours of sleep a person should get each night. Everyone is a little different, some people can function on five hours of sleep while others need a full 8.

Dr. Krzyzanowki says use trial and error to feel how your body responds to the amount of sleep you get.

“Sleep is really important for our immune system, you know our immune system is most productive when we are asleep. It’s why your doctor always tells you when you have a head cold or the flu you should get as much sleep as possible,” said Dr. Krzyzanowski.

If you feel lethargic throughout the day, chances are you didn’t get enough sleep the night before. Dr. Krzyzanowski says as the season changes, allergy symptoms may flare up too making it more difficult to fall asleep or stay asleep.

Training your brain and body to fall asleep and wake up at a persistent time will give you the best recovery.

“As the days get shorter and as its darker and darker, be consistent not just when you wake up but a time when you fall asleep or want to be asleep,” said Krzyzanoswki.

It’s important to put electronics away or anything that stimulates your brain-this makes the process of falling asleep delayed. Using supplements like melatonin can help with a normal sleep schedule but Dr. Krzyzanowski says to not overuse any supplement.

If you end up getting a bad night of sleep or feel exhausted, paying off your sleep debt and then getting back on a normal sleep schedule is critical for your overall health and well-being.