CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Many parents will be packing up Easter baskets, filled with goodies that are a sugar rush waiting to happen.

There are ways to still make sure the sweet tooth is satisfied without going overboard. The Cleveland Clinic has tips for making Easter morning healthier.

“Go with the regular candies but a smaller portion size. Maybe you can get a smaller Easter bunny or include a couple different items in there, rather than [making] the whole basket full,” says Jennifer Hyland, a registered dietitian.

Hyland also says to add more healthy snacks or toys instead of piling up on the sweets.