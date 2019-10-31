How to check your neighborhood for registered sex offenders before trick-or-treating

Registered sex offenders in Ohio are required by law to register their home address, work address, and vehicle information

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Before your children head out to trick-or-treat Thursday, it is a good idea to familiarize yourself with where registered sex offenders may be living in your neighborhood.

According to the Ohio Attorney General, registered sex offenders in Ohio are required by law to register their home address, work address, and vehicle information with their local sheriff’s office to be publicly accessible through the eSORN database.

CLICK HERE to access the database and check your neighborhood.

On the database website, you can also search for a specific name, see the full list of registered sex offenders in Ohio, and sign up for alert emails pertaining to the whereabouts of registered sex offenders.

More information, such as phone numbers, email addresses, screen names, and handles are also required to be known to law enforcement officials but are not public.