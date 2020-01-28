How to cash in on energy savings this winter

Even though our winter has been relatively mild so far, that doesn't mean you still can't save more money on heating costs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Even though our winter has been relatively mild so far, that doesn’t mean you still can’t save more money on heating costs.

As the temperature gets colder, most of us will spend more time indoors, which in return will raise your heating bill.

Those impacted the most with seasonal increases are customers who use electric heat.

One thing First Energy recommends is lowering your thermostat by one degree. Just doing that can lower your heating bill by two percent.

“We encourage customers to take advantage of programmable thermostats because you are just wasting energy heating a home when it is empty or when you are asleep and wearing long sleeves under a blanket,” said Lauren Siburkis, spokesperson for First Energy.

Here are some tips to make sure you are getting the most out of your heating source:

Close vents in rooms that are not used

Make sure furniture is not blocking vents

Replace your furnace filter often

Set the thermostat at 68 when you are home and decrease it by a few degrees before you leave the house

Check leaks and cracks where cold air can come in

If you are using an alternate heat source like a space heater, never leave it unattended, and don’t ever use your stove as a heat source. Also, never fold an electric blanket while it is on. It could spark and catch fire.