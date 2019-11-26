How to carve a turkey: Mr. Food lays down the law

With all the time and preparation to roast the perfect Thanksgiving Day turkey, it makes sense to make sure the final steps are done just right

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With all the time and preparation to roast the perfect Thanksgiving Day turkey, it makes sense to make sure the final steps are done just right.

First News viewers are familiar with Mr. Food, and the kitchen guru is offering these tips for serving up the best turkey:

Roast your turkey the day before or early on the day you’re going to serve it.



Remove turkey from the oven and let it rest for a few minutes before carving it, to prevent the juices from escaping.



Remove thighs and drumsticks by gently bending each away from the carcass and, using a sharp knife or kitchen shears, cut between the joints.



Using a sharp knife, cut along one side of the breast bone to remove the entire breast in one piece. It will look like a big boneless roast. Repeat the same step on the other side.



Remove wings.



Place cut-up turkey in a heavy roasting pan and, if you’re serving it soon, let it sit, covered, to keep warm. If you’re preparing it ahead of time, cover the pan and store it in the fridge until you’re ready to reheat it.



To reheat it, pour some chicken broth into the pan, cover it, and heat it in a preheated oven or, even faster and smarter, to free up oven space, steam it on the stovetop about 15 minutes. Either way, you’ll have the juiciest turkey ever! Right before serving, simply slice the turkey breast across the grain and you’re ready to go with no mess and no fuss at the table.

For a classic roast turkey recipe, go to the Mr. Food tab on our website where you will find that recipe and other Thanksgiving dishes.