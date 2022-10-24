(WKBN) – Doctors say its important to build your immune system up for the winter months. But how can you do that?

Experts say now is a common time for people to fall sick to colds or other illnesses. It means at home you’ll want to take extra precautions.

One way to do this is through what you eat.

Dietitians recommend including lots of fruits and vegetables into your diet.

Doctors say you should be getting enough vitamin C, zinc and iron naturally through these foods rather than from supplements.

At times, we know these foods can get boring. A dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic tells us there are ways to pack in the nutrients but also have something delicious.

“You can pack in spinach and berries and Greek yogurt and really any fruits or vegetables can be packed in there, a variety. You can get some chia seeds or flax seeds for some omega-3, so smoothies are a great way to go, especially if you’re on the go,” Julia Zumpano, a registered dietician at the Cleveland Clinic.

If you do want to take supplements, experts say to talk to your doctor first.

“Immunity is important all year round, but specifically this time of year. Kids are going back to school, we have a lot of germs coming in and out of the house. So to keep your family as healthy as possible, we gotta really stay on our hygiene and our immunity,” said Zumpano.

They also remind us that building up your immune system does NOT happen overnight. It takes time.

For best results, make sure you eat healthy foods like these everyday.