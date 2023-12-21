YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — If you’re planning on heading out of town this weekend, you can expect to see more drivers on the road with you. Here are some tips on how to handle the busy travel season.

This Christmas and New Year’s travel season is expected to be the second highest on record.

“It’s really a continuation of the trend that we’ve been seeing all year which is people are excited to get back to traveling travel is back,” says Jim Garrity, with American Automobile Association.

AAA predicts more than 115 million Americans will be going at least 50 miles from home. Of those travelers, 104 million will be driving.

Experts say a little bit of preparation ahead of time could prevent you from hitting a bump in your travel plans.

“Top calls that we tend to get for these holidays: Dead batteries, flat tires, lockouts — things that are preventable,” Garrity says.

“I think we have weather on our side this year, so it doesn’t look like we’ll be having a white Christmas — but we still urge motorists to be prepared for the driving conditions,” says Sgt. Bridget Matt, with Ohio State Highway Patrol.

More troopers will also be on patrol, watching for signs of distracted or impaired driving — all in an effort to keep Ohio’s roads safe.

“Last Christmas holiday reporting period, there were six fatal crashes that claimed the lives of 12 people, and three of those were a result of impaired driving,” Matt says.

The highest volume of traffic is expected on Saturday, so experts suggest that travelers planning to hit the roads that day should leave early and be patient.

“We don’t want any ‘Grinches’ being on the roadway,” Matt says.

“The holiday’s are stressful enough. We don’t want to add to it with the stress of being late,” says Garrity. “When you’re stressed out behind the wheel, it does make you more inclined to make bad decisions.”