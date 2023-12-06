(WKBN)- We’re in the holiday season, which means it’s time for fun and celebrations.

It’s also a time when drinking increases drastically.

According to American Addiction Centers, the period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day accounts for the second most extreme cases of alcohol consumption. It falls just short of the fourth of July.

Here are some numbers to put this in perspective. The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States reports a quarter of the $49 billion a year distilled industry comes from the holiday season. Alcohol Monitoring Systems reports over 450,000 monitored DUI offenders increased their drinking rates by 33% in this time period too.

WKBN talked to Keith Hochadel with Meridian HealthCare. He said that many people drink around the holidays for a good time, but there are also some more serious reasons.

“Loneliness or grief and loss can play a role in it as well. Maybe, you know, maybe they’ve had certain people in their life during periods and those folks aren’t there anymore. So a lot of reminiscing around the holiday,” Hochadel said.

Hochadel also says social anxiety can play a role in drinking more in the holidays. There are some ways you can help people who may be struggling with this.

Hochadel said that people may drink more during the holidays for different emotional reasons. So, he says it’s important for people in recovery to have a good support system of people. Not only can this help someone control a situation where drinking may be involved. It can help that person process the emotions they’re going through.

“Some of those feelings and thoughts that you have are real, and whether it’s the grief, loss, depression, anxiety, have somebody to share that with,” he said.

Hochadel says it’s also important to plan, know who you can call if a situation gets out of hand, and avoid triggers that may cause more drinking.

Plan for healthy ways to spend your holiday.