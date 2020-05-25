How the Valley is celebrating Memorial Day during a pandemic

Many celebrations across the Valley are still doing Memorial Day services, some are even streaming them on their social media pages

(WKBN) – This Pandemic has changed the way we will celebrate this Memorial Day. Many events are turning virtual this year.

The Sons of the American Legion in Poland say they wouldn’t miss the opportunity to honor those who served our country.

“The people who are buried beneath the american flag did everything they could for us and it’s the least we can do is to do everything that we can to make sure that they are remembered on memorial day,” said Jeff Vrabel Sr., Sons of the American Legion Member.

Hubbard will also be streaming their ceremony on their city website and Brookfield Township will be streaming their celebration through their Facebook page.

The Boardman High School’s band decided that they aren’t canceling their Memorial Day celebration, but are now playing TAPS from home.

On Memorial Day, around 11 band members will go out on their front porch or lawn and play their instrument.

Band director Tim Tuite says that this is bigger than the band. They have reached out to anyone in the community to join them with whatever instrument they play and they are also hoping it reaches far beyond Boardman.

“The fact that we can do it even though we’re not right beside each other. The fact that we can have a really cool moment in our community and our kids are still performing and our seniors get to play one more time and it’s for a great cause. I think that’s what really has generated the most excitement,” said Boardman High School Band Director Tim Tuite.

The band created hashtags that they want people to use if they participate today. Their goal was that this would get to at least one person in all 50 states, and that TAPS would be playing in honor of fallen veterans everywhere today.

If you have a Boardman band member as a neighbor or just want to join in, that starts at 11 a.m. Monday.