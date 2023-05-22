YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In this week’s In-Depth segment, WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford sits down with Mike Iberis, the executive director of the Second Harvest Food Bank. They discuss children in the community who are going without food and how Second Harvest plays a role in addressing their needs.

Second Harvest provides food to its partner pantries, which are mostly faith-based organizations. Those organizations then distribute food to people in their city or zip code. Second Harvest works with them while following certain guidelines from the USDA.

Second Harvest works with about 160 organizations in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

“On a regular basis, those folks will come in and pick up the food that they are going to prepare to distribute during their distribution. Typically, a pantry distributes once a month. However, there are some that distribute once or twice a month, and there are few that have kitchens, like Salvation Army. Warren Family Mission does a great job with kitchens and they provide meals in addition to bags or boxes of food for people in need,” Iberis said.

Simply being hungry isn’t enough though, people do need to qualify in order to receive this food.

“It’s income-based. So there’s a sheet that everyone looks at and fills out and has to sign that and indicate that they’re at or below the poverty level. [There’s a] self-declaration sheet that they sign every time they come, and that’s something the USDA requires,” Iberis said.

