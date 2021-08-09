How pet owners can protect animals from heatstroke

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are still in the dog days of summer and it’s definitely going to be feeling like it this week. We’ve figured out how to keep ourselves cool this summer, but what about our pets?

These temperatures can be really dangerous for them. Just like us, they can overheat and suffer from heatstroke and heat exhaustion, which can be deadly.

Keeping your pets safe in the heat is something we remind people of every year, but animal advocates we talk to say they are constantly seeing animals who suffer because of it.

Jane MacMurchy with Animal Charity said they’ve already had several pets come in that had to be rushed to the hospital because of heatstroke.

She said there’s plenty you can do to keep your pet safe.

Be aware of the hot pavement because dogs paws can burn. She said walk them in the mornings or evenings when it’s a little cooler, and when you do walk them, keep them in the grass or the shade.

MacMurphy said the most important thing you can do though is keep your dog cool inside.

“Keep your animals indoors, especially this week. Even if you aren’t properly educated and your dog is living outside on a chain…You need to stop and think about the life that they’re living in the heat and the elements bring them inside and find them somewhere safe to be,” MacMurphy said.

She says they also says to leave your pets at home if you’re running errands and don’t leave them in the car, even if it’s just for a few minutes.

Obviously your pet needs to go outside to go to the bathroom or maybe get some zooms out, but if you are heading outside, animal advocates say just be sure you’re not out long.

Limit your time to about five to ten minutes and always keep them in the shade or in the grass.

The temperature outside may be 90 but the ground they’re walking on could be much hotter.

Even if you’re doing everything you can to keep your dog cool in the heat, there are some signs to watch out for if you think there might be something wrong.

“Panting, drooling, lifting up of the paws one at a time because their paw pads can burn really really quickly. Lethargy; if they’re suffering from heatstroke they can pass out,” advocate MacMurphy said.

