(WKBN) – The movie “Top Gun: Maverick” has topped $1 billion at the box office.



There have been reports that when the original “Top Gun” came out in 1986, it boosted recruitment for Naval aviation.



WKBN talked with a Naval recruiter who deals with Ohio, West Virginia and Indiana. Recruiting numbers haven’t been released following the movie, but the recruiter said movies like “Top Gun: Maverick” definitely increase interest.

“Movies like ‘Top Gun,’ for us in the service, it’s a great awareness tool, and so we had folks in the Dayton area, we had folks in the Columbus area, that went to these movie theaters, and we were able to get inside theaters and set up tables and banners and just expose people,” said Commander John Mullen, of NTAG Ohio River Valley.

Now recruiting has changed since 1986, especially in the way of technology, and of course, the pandemic. However, with the way “Top Gun: Maverick” is performing, one thing has stayed the same — many people want to be Maverick.