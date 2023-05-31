YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the current number of rabies incidents in the state for the year.

According to ODH, there have been five animal rabies incidents so far.

One of those incidents was in Mahoning County and it involved a raccoon.

According to ODH, rabies is almost always fatal once clinical symptoms appear. However, despite the incidents, the site states there has not been a human rabies case since 1970.

First News breaks down the number of incidents in previous years and where they occurred below.

2022

Allen County: 1 (Bat)

Belmont County: 1 (Bat)

Cuyahoga County: 2 (Bat)

Delaware County 1 (Bat)

Erie County: 1 (Bat)

Franklin County: 6 (Bat)

Fulton County: 1 (Bat)

Geauga County: 1 (Bat)

Greene County: 1 (Bat)

Hamilton County: 3 (Bat)

Lake County: 1 (Bat)

Licking County: 2 (Bat)

Lucas County:1 (Bat)

Mahoning County: 4 (3 from Raccoon, 1 from cat)

Miami County: 1 (Bat)

Montgomery County: 1 (Bat)

Portage County: 1 (Bat)

Richland County: 1 (Bat)

Ross County: 1 (Bat)

Sandusky County: 1 (Bat)

Stark County: 1 (Bat)

Summit County: 2 (Bat)

Union County: 1 (Bat)

Wayne County: 1 (Bat)

2021

Carroll County: 1 (Bat)

Clermont County: 1 (Bat)

Columbiana County: 2 (Bat)

Delaware County 2 (Bat)

Erie County: 1 (Bat)

Franklin County: 9 (Bat)

Greene County: 1 (Bat)

Lorain County: 1 (Bat)

Lucas County: 3 (Bat)

Mahoning County: 1 (Raccoon)

Medina County: 1 (Bat)

Montgomery County: 1 (Bat)

Perry County: 1 (Bat)

Portage County: 2 (Bat)

Stark County: 1 (Bat)

Summit County: 1 (Bat)

Trumbull County: 4 (1 from bat, 3 from raccoon)

Union County: 1 (Bat)

Van Wert County: 1 (Bat)

Washington County: 1 (Bat)

Williams County: 1 (Bat)

2020

Belmont County: 1 (Bat)

Brown County: 1 (Bat)

Butler County: 1 (Bat)

Carroll County: 1 (Bat)

Champaign County: 1 (Bat)

Clark County 1 (Bat)

Cuyahoga County: 1 (Bat)

Delaware County: 1 (Bat)

Franklin County: 7 (Bat)

Geauga County: 1 (Bat)

Hamilton County: 2 (Bat)

Hardin County: 1 (Bat)

Knox County: 3 (Bat)

Lake County: 1 (Bat)

Lorain County: 1 (Bat)

Lucas County: 2 (Bat)

Medina County: 1 (Bat)

Montgomery County: 2 (Bat)

Morrow County: 4 (3 from Raccoon, 1 from cat)

Muskingum County: 1 (Bat)

Ottawa County: 1 (Bat)

Portage County: 2 (Bat)

Richland County: 1 (Bat)

Scioto County: 1 (Bat)

Trumbull County: 2 (1 from bat, 1 from raccoon)

Tuscarawas County: 1 (Bat)

Union County: 1 (Bat)

2019

Ashtabula County: 1 (Racoon)

Athens County: 2 (Bat)

Cuyahoga County: 3 (Bat)

Defiance County: 1 (Bat)

Delaware County 1 (Bat)

Erie County: 2 (Bat)

Franklin County: 6 (Bat)

Fulton County: 1 (Bat)

Gallia County: 1 (Bat)

Greene County: 3 (Bat)

Hamilton County: 3 (Bat)

Hardin County: 1 (Bat)

Holmes County: 1 (Bat)

Licking County: 1 (Bat)

Lucas County: 2 (Bat)

Madison County: 1 (Bat)

Mahoning County: 2 (Raccoon)

Scioto County: 1 (Bat)

Stark County: 1 (Bat)

Summit County: 4 (Bat)

Tuscarawas County: 2 (1 from bat, 1 from raccoon)

Warren County: 1 (Bat)

2018