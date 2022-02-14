(WKBN) – Some local students are getting a jump-start on their futures.

This year, both Jackson Milton and Springfield schools have introduced hands-on STEM programs to their students.

Student Ava Darney said these programs have helped her start to pave a pathway for her future.

“I’ve always had the idea that I want to go into engineering in the future but this has kind of helped me figure out that’s what I want to do,” she said.

That’s one of the things a brand-new robotics class at Jackson Milton schools has taught their students.

Instructor Derick Joi said this class walks them through building robots, circuitry and workplace safety.

“A lot of the electrical experience they don’t touch until college so that’s putting them ahead of the game. The coding with the robot and the work they do is very hands-on. It’s a lot of stuff kids don’t get to experience in high school,” he said.

The class gives students the opportunity to earn industry credentials upon graduation and get a head start on their careers.

Jackson-Milton Superintendent Kirk Baker believes these programs give kids the best experience, before college, that they could ask for.

“This program gives kids a great experience, with hands-on things they might want to look for if they go to a trade school.”

Springfield’s new 7th-grade robotics program is teaching kids not only how to build a robot, but also how to work within a team and communicate their ideas.

Springfield Robotics Instructor James Pluchinski said this is giving students the ability to understand real-world applications for the things they learn.

“They needed something more to adequately prepare them for the outside world. Those brainstorming and problem-solving activities and all that — that’s real-world applications,” he said.

Springfield hasn’t had a carpentry program in over 25 years, but their new apprenticeship for high school students gives them a direct pathway into a trade.

Even if kids don’t want to enter a trade, the instructor says it gives them basic life skills.

Sean Guerriero, Springfield Carpentry Instructor, said even the basics can make a real difference.

“With their house, even to put up a picture or to be able to understand basics of stain or paint, just basic skills of the woodworking trade,” he said.

If all goes well, Springfield would like to see its carpentry program expand.