(WKBN) – The threat of heavy rain and melting snow has us thinking of one word: flooding. Most of you probably weren’t around for 1913 but in that year and in 1959, the Valley saw lots of flooding. What has the area done now to help prevent those floods from happening again?

Right now, the parking lots of the Covelli Centre and Wean Park only have some snow covering them, but in 1913, they were covered by destructive waters.

From the B & O Station to the Market Street Bridge to East Federal Street, even up into Warren, a lot of the area was underwater on that day in March 1913.

“All the creeks and rivers in almost all of Ohio, down into the Ohio Valley, were just inundated with water and widespread flooding, loss of life and property damage due to that flood,” said Bill Lawson, executive director of the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

With all of that damage came a cost.

“Probably about hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars in terms of lost revenues, damage, especially to the iron and steel mills here in the Mahoning Valley, which would have been extinguished basically by the floodwater,” Lawson said.

The big difference between 1913 and 1959 was the development of reservoirs that helped control the water.

“It helps throughout the year but it doesn’t stop all of it, especially because you can have different rainfall amounts depending on where you are. If you’re in the lower part of the Mahoning Valley and you get 2 or 3 inches, you’re going to have flooding,” Lawson said.

Ahead of all this rainfall and snowmelt, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers actually lowered the level of the reservoirs to help prevent damage. In preparation, they’ve been reducing the amount of water in the reservoirs so they can store more water.

“Now that the rain has come and the warmer temperatures have arrived, we’re actually backing the flow of water down so we’re not releasing nearly as much. This will help store a lot of that excess water,” said Jamison Conley, a natural resource specialist for Mosquito Lake.

In the future, they’ll slowly release more water over time.

“This is to protect our area such as the Mahoning River,” Conley said.

Conley said that in 2020, they were able to save an estimated $10 million in area flood damage.