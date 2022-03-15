(WKBN) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has given out more than $2 billion in funding toward funeral costs for about 300,000 American families that lost a loved one related to COVID-19.

First News was able to get a breakdown of how that money was distributed locally.

Mahoning County

Amount Approved: $3,054,627

Number of Awards: 485

Trumbull County

Amount Approved: $1,502,942

Number of Awards: 248

Columbiana County

Amount Approved: $735,111

Number of Awards: 119

Mercer County

Amount Approved: $977,399

Number of Awards: 150

“I absolutely do think that it’s a great program because it actually helps people and reimburses them for funeral costs during this most difficult and unexpected time of their lives,” said Marquise Mims, family liaison for FD Mason Funeral Home in Youngstown.

According to FEMA, examples of eligible expenses may include, but are not limited to:

Transportation to identify the deceased individual

The transfer of remains

A burial plot or cremation niche

A marker or headstone

Clergy or officiant services

The use of funeral home equipment or staff

Cremation or interment costs

To be eligible for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance, you must meet these conditions:

The death must have occurred in the United States.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses on or after January 20, 2020.

There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien.

The death certificate must attribute the death to COVID-19. If the death occurred between Jan. 20 and May 16, 2020, and the death certificate doesn’t attribute the death to COVID-19, you may submit a signed statement from the medical official who certified the death certificate, or the local coroner or medical examiner, linking the cause of death to COVID-19.

Mims said they have seen a spike in COVID-19 related deaths since October of last year, and actually have seen more since October than they did at the beginning of the pandemic. He said this program helps a lot of people going through this tough time.

“We are already going through this pandemic and the burden of having to spend money when it’s already tight and having to bury your loved one can put you in a really bad financial situation,” Mims said.

You can find out more information about the program by visiting COVID-19 Funeral Assistance | FEMA.gov.