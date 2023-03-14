YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford is talking with Mahoning County EMA Director Andy Frost about the agency’s mission.

Mahoning County EMA falls under the director of the Board of Mahoning County Commissioners.

“EMA is for preparedness. Whatever that looks like. Whether it’s disaster or weather related, anything that we can help prepare for,” Frost said. “Then, we provide different help to safety services and anything, basically, we can do to help out with responding to disasters, weather-related catastrophes. It’s just basically preparedness.”

With the train derailment in East Palestine in mind, Mahoning County has many rail lines running through it. Struthers is a community with the highest concentration.

“We have a lot of rail that actually runs through Mahoning County whether it’s in the southern areas down in Sebring or in the cities. I know that the train went through Sebring prior to coming to where we had the incident. But again, There are trains there and they’re moving pretty good, and they carry a lot of stuff that is potentially hazardous,” Frost said.

On Wednesday, Crawford talks in depth with Frost about the rail system, disasters and disaster preparedness.