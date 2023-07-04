(WKBN)- Over the past several weeks, we’ve reported on a number of animal hoarding cases across the Valley.

But why does this happen?

Local Clinical Counselor Trish Taylor explains in most cases she sees, animal hoarding is often a behavioral response to trauma, frequently unresolved childhood trauma. She explains that hoarding animals is a way to try and fill that void, and it becomes too much to handle and maintain.

Animal charity says in most of their animal hoarding cases the trauma often comes from the loss of a loved one. When addressing animal hoarding issues experts say it should be approached with compassion.

“Instead of shaming others for doing these things and letting them know there is help out here, it takes a lot of patience,” said Trish Taylor of Clinical Counseling and Wellness in Canfield.

Animal charity tries to reach out to the community each year on the issue and recommends checking on loved ones and family if you suspect animal hoarding may be a possibility.