YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Around a dozen people gathered at Wick Park on Thursday to learn more about the effects of climate change in the area.

“So people understand how it’s gonna affect them. Whether it be in their pocketbook, their ability to get food, severe weather and flooding, there’s different things that are gonna affect the community and are currently affecting it and will in the future,” said Alexis Smith, DO, co-group leader and liaison of Citizens Climate Lobby, Mahoning Valley chapter.

Smith says climate change affects more than just the weather and it’s important for people to know the ripple effects it can have.

“As climate change progresses, you’re definitely gonna see more severe weather events happening… The coasts are going to tend to become uninhabitable… In the south, as it gets hotter, people tend to move inward and northern… So you’re thinking about overcrowding, and it affects our food supplies where we can’t grow certain things, prices of things elevating because of those situations,” she said.

Smith believes that locally, flooding will be more of an issue, weather wise.

The point of Thursday’s gathering was to educate the public about climate change, what’s causing it and how to prevent it.

Dr. Felicia Armstrong and Dr. Colleen McLean both gave presentations and answered questions. For those who couldn’t make it, the presentation was live-streamed on Facebook.

Smith says she just hopes people will give the topic a second thought and do some research before counting it out.

“I really wish that no matter what your views are that you would look into the research into climate change and look at, just like you would the research that’s behind health care and medicine. It’s the same kind of science and it’s showing more and more that humans are the cause of climate change, and climate change is happening,” she said.