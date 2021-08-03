How changes in Campbell are making the city safer

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – This summer held many changes for the Campbell Fire Department.

In June, the department swore in a new chief. Captain Steve Dubic was promoted. On that same day, the department started responding to emergency medical calls after a local ambulance company canceled its service with the city.

The city had been working with Life Fleet ambulance. Now it is partnered with Lane LifeTrans.

City officials say the move was a good one in the long run, and they are able to respond to calls faster and inform the responding ambulance crews of what is happening so they can prepare.

Two new firefighters were sworn in on the auxiliary side and Dave Harris was promoted to a full-time position in the department.

News masks, air packs and radios were also delivered to the department this summer.

