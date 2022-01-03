(WKBN) – Betty White made us laugh 1,000 times over, whether it be on The Golden Girls or in a Snickers commercial. She died on New Year’s Eve at 99 years old.

A fantastic idea has emerged to still celebrate her 100th birthday, which is in two weeks. It will benefit one of her favorite causes, animals. We talked with a couple of local animal groups that are raving about the idea.

The Betty White Challenge (#BettyWhiteChallenge) encourages people to donate money to animal shelters on her birthday, January 17.

Angels for Animals has decided these donations will be used for its Feline Fix Fest.

“We need a $40 donation to fund one $20 spay or neuter. So this is what we’re looking for, in support from the public. If you really want to help cats, this is the number one way to do that,” said Diane Less, with Angels for Animals.

This will be the third year of the program. Angels for Animals believes having a cat fixed can stop 30 more cats from being born. Plus, it would be honored to accept any donation in White’s name.

“Anything that can help us raise funding to help these animals we really, really need,” Less said.

The Shenango Valley Animal Shelter is also welcoming the potential donation boost. It has been raising money for a new shelter and hopes to get started in the spring.

“I know at the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, we’re a no kill shelter. So I think that’s something Betty White would really admire. So we keep dogs and cats as long as we can until we find a home for them, sometimes that’s quite a while,” said Duane Piccirilli, with the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter.

The shelter believes the Betty White Challenge is a wonderful way to honor her life, continue her mission and remember her name in the future. The donations would be a boost because many of the animals the SVAS receives need veterinary care.

“So a dog may need up to $1,000 to be able to make them adopted. This would be a wonderful boost if people would contribute in her name to Shenango Valley Animal Shelter. It would be outstanding,” Piccirilli said.

The Betty White Challenge suggests a $5 donation but you can give more and you don’t even have to wait for her birthday.