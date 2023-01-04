YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Each bridge in the Valley falls in a range of different conditions.

The law requires them to be inspected every year. The results in Mahoning County sit inside a binder in Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti’s office.

Ginnetti feels the county has been aggressive at making sure its bridges are in good condition. He attributes much of that to his two predecessors who benefited from a bridge bond in the 80s, which paid for improving bridge conditions.

“We’re lucky that we don’t have any bridges that are that are in such bad condition that the roads need to be closed,” Ginnetti said.

Trumbull County has 378 bridges, but not all of them are in perfect condition. Deputy Engineer Gary Shaffer said about 20 are currently posted for weight limits to protect them until they are fixed.

“We work for funding, acquiring funding to replace those and/or rehab those bridges,” Shaffer said.

Trumbull County has money for two replacements and three rehab projects this year. It has projects lined up through 2027 to fix others.

One thing county officials are noticing is some bridges need updating to handle today’s farming equipment since the bridges were built in the 1930s.

“They’re functionally obsolete,” Shaffer said. “They’re not wide enough in some instances and in other instances they just can’t carry today’s traffic.”

Infrastructure has been a big buzzword for lawmakers. Last year, Mahoning County finished four bridge replacements, including this bridge on Lipkey Road. Those projects cost $765,317.

Both counties know it takes money for these projects and are optimistic the Bridge Investment Act could pass along more funding.

“I am, but I’m also cautious because with every federal dollar, there’s usually a local match,” Ginnetti said.

And county budgets are a little tight.

A big bridge project ahead is the Market Street bridge — Ohio’s ninth largest bridge. It’s in good condition, but rehab is needed to keep it that way. The county is already looking at it.

We reached out to Columbiana County’s engineer, too. When we get a response, we will include that information here.