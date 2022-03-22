(WKBN) – It was October 29, 2021, when a woman traveling westbound on State Route 14 would find herself in a life-changing event.

Ms. Preston’s vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a building, a tree, then a ditch.

Thankfully, she was wearing a seat belt and her injuries were not as bad as they could have been.

She is one of many Ohioans who were “Saved by the Belt,” according to the new online Safety Belt Dashboard by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The database allows viewers to pull up statistics of “Unbelted Driving Crashes” by the seriousness of the injury, ranging from property damage only to fatal injuries. You can also look up safety belt violations, unbelted crashes by routes and by dates.

Courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol, Safety Belt Dashboard

When you click on the “Saved by the Belt” section, you can see an interactive map of incidents where lives were saved thanks to safety belts — like Mr. Miller, whose car was struck when a vehicle tried to turn across his lane. That caused his vehicle to travel off the side of the road and hit a guardrail. He did suffer serious injuries, but they could have been worse if he didn’t have on his seat belt.

Courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol, Safety Belt Dashboard

Or, Laruen Satterfield who was driving in Lisbon on a snowy day. Her vehicle rolled over, but she was able to walk away with minor injuries because she had her seat belt on.

“One of the easiest and most effective ways for motorists to avoid serious injuries or death in a crash is by wearing their safety belt,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “This new dashboard highlights those who have been saved by wearing a safety belt and raises awareness on the importance of buckling up every time you travel.”

The new Safety Belt Dashboard is a part of the Ohio Statistics and Analytics for Traffic Safety (OSTATS), which is a series of internal and public-facing dashboards dedicated to exploration, analysis and visualization of crash data across Ohio.

“Troopers see the devastating results of unbelted crashes firsthand, which is why safety belt usage remains a top concern,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Highway Patrol superintendent. “This dashboard furthers the Patrol’s prioritization of saving lives. The new Safety Belt Dashboard is a tool for the public, media, and policymakers to see how important it is for motorists to buckle up – every trip, every time.”

According to a press release from Highway Patrol, since 2017, there have been over 254,000 unbelted crashes in Ohio, with over 2,500 of those crashes resulting in fatalities. During the same time frame, troopers have issued over 516,000 safety belt citations.