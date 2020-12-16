How a Columbiana Co. store owner prepares for “panic buying” before a snowstorm

Hull has been in the grocery business since he was a kid, so this is nothing new for him

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – We’ve all seen the grocery stores get packed before a snowstorm with people wanting to stock up on items.

Many people try to avoid going out when it starts snowing, so they may buy more commonly used items to prevent any need for traveling.

“I’d rather not go out in the weather if the roads are going to be bad,” said shopper John Doyce.

Places like Hull’s Super Duper Grocery Store in New Garden have to prepare.

“I watch Paul Wetzl every night. Try like a week ahead of time and you’ve got to try and do your orders based on the weather,” Eric Hull Jr. said.

Hull has been in the grocery business since he was a kid, so this is nothing new for him.

“It seems like everyone waits until the snow hits, then everybody takes off and comes to the store,” said Hull.

Hull refers to it as panic buying. Canned goods, frozen food and the typical bread and milk are some of the hot items.

“Those are hot staples. You can always make a good meal with any of those. Make sandwiches, make scrambled eggs and omelets,” Doyce said.

Bread and milk are usually the fastest to go, but the idea of buying more at once is common for many.

“Used to be that I would go out in any kind of weather, but I’ve gotten wiser in my years and now I make sure I have enough stuff in the house that the weather doesn’t get bad and we don’t have to go out on the roads, put ourselves and others in danger,” said Doyce.

If you or someone you know still needs to head out, you want to give a little extra time and extra space between cars.