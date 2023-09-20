(WKBN) – 988 has become the simple number for the suicide hotline — on the other end is hope. Today, we were looking into how it has been working across Ohio and how you can become a hope provider.

The Help Network of Northeast Ohio answers the call. It’s the provider of the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Ashtabula counties.

“You know, we provide a place for people that call who are in despair, who are feeling helpless, who feel hopeless and they don’t know where to turn,” said Help Hotline CEO Vince Brancaccio.

988 went into service on July 16, 2022. September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The hotline workers are prepared.

“These are our communities. These are the communities we serve. We know the resources, we know the supports. So our staff are highly trained in best practices on how to speak to individuals having thoughts of suicide,” Brancaccio said.

Five people die of suicide each day in Ohio, but the number is getting closer to six. 1,800 families suffer from the death of a loved one each year in Ohio. The lifeline helps a potential victim realize there are many things worth living for.

“We need to help people understand that there is help out there. There is a place where somebody can call who’s going to get the support they need and the reassurance,” Brancaccio said.

There are 25 people who staff the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It’s an important job, not volunteer work. There’s a need to hire more people who can listen and provide vital support at a critical time.

“I think this job is very rewarding because it’s a job that you’re saving, literally saving people’s lives every day,” Brancaccio said.

The Help Network answers thousands of calls a month. If you’re interested in a full or part-time position, let them know. Send a letter of interest and your resume to:

Help Network of Northeast Ohio

P.O. Box 46

Youngstown, OH 44501

Attention: Danielle Adair, Director of Operations

dadair@helpnetworkneo.org

330-747-5111 Ext. 107