YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A home on the west side of Youngstown is gone after a fire early Monday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on Belle Vista Avenue near the intersection with Burbank Avenue.

Fire officials said when they got there, flames were coming from the roof.

They said the home was being renovated.

No one was inside at the time of the fire, but the house is a total loss.

They’re still looking into what caused it.