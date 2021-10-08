House, Uber Eats car, damaged by gunfire in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said no one was injured after a house and a car belonging to an Uber Eats driver were both hit by gunfire Thursday on the south side.

Police were called about 6:45 p.m. to the 800 block of East Avondale Avenue for a report of gunfire, and when they got there, a group of people directed them toward a nearby home they said had been hit by gunfire.

Reports said there were three people in that home, including a 17-year-old and a 10-year-old. The adult said they believed the home was targeted in retaliation for a homicide earlier this year.

No one was injured, but reports said officers could not determine the extent of the damage because there were so many bullet holes in the house it was hard to tell which ones were fresh.

Police were also called to a South Avenue parking lot, where a driver said he was making a delivery for Uber Eats and driving down the street when he heard gunfire and his car began to get hit by bullets.

The driver stopped and ducked until the gunfire stopped, then drove away.

The driver was not injured, but there were five bullet holes in the car, including two in the windshield, reports said.