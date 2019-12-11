LIVE NOW /
House shot at on Warren’s northwest side

A man said his home was caught up in the gunfire intended for his neighbor's house

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man said his home was caught up in gunfire that may have been intended for his neighbor’s house.

Police were called Tuesday to the 2000 block of Stewart Dr. NW in Warren on reports of gunfire into a house.

Police talked to a man who showed officers five bullet holes in his house.

The man told police that someone shot up his neighbor’s house at about 2:30 a.m. and that his house was hit, too.

The report did not have information about the neighbor’s house or if that shooting was reported by the people who live there.

