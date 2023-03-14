EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The House Democratic and Republican Policy Committees will hold a joint hearing today on the impact of the Norfolk Southern train derailment.

The hearing will be hosted by Reps. Rob Matzie (D-Beaver) and Jim Marshall (R-Beaver). They’ll meet with local officials and representatives from the Shapiro administration to discuss the impacts the train derailment on the Ohio border is having on Pennsylvania residents in Beaver County.

The hearing will be held at the Darlington Fire Department at 1 p.m.

WKBN will have live updates on the hearing. Check back here for updates on this developing story.