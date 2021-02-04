House peppered with over 30 bullet holes in Youngstown

No one was hurt in the home where the damage was discovered hours after police were called there

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Wednesday, police said they found 30 bullet holes in an east side Youngstown home and 60 shell casings in the street during a follow-up gunfire investigation.

Police were called about 10:50 a.m. to the 1500 block of Council Rock Dr. where residents had found several shell casings in the street.

On Tuesday, police were called to the area twice — first for a report of damage by bullets to a home on the same street and also damage to a home the next block over in the 1500 block of Craiglee Ave. No casings were found at either of those calls.

Reports said when police arrived Wednesday, they counted 30 bullet holes in the Council Rock Drive home and the front screen window had been shot out.

Because there were so many bullet holes, other cars were called so officers could search the home for any victims. They didn’t find any, reports said.

The casings found in the street were from three different weapons, reports said. Police found .223-caliber and 7.62mm casings that are typically used in semiautomatic rifles, as well as 9mm casings, reports said.

Witnesses told police on Tuesday they heard gunfire in the area several times recently, including from nearby Lincoln Park.