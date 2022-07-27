(WKBN) – The fight for Delphi retirees to get their pensions continues. The issue just passed the House and now heads to the Senate.

The Susan Muffley Act would restore the pensions for more than 20,000 Delphi employees.

The legislation would restore the pension plan for spouses who were left out or had reduced pensions, and age-related reductions will be fixed.

It won’t fix all of the issues though, including Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security benefits for the retirees.

Bruce Gump with the Delphi Salaried Retirees Association says it doesn’t fix everything but it’s a great first step.

“I mean, there’s a lot of things a bill 13 years down the road can’t undo, right? I mean, there’s a lot of people that have passed on and died without having the benefit that they earned,” he said.

