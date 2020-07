The fire was so intense, it caught some nearby trees on fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown firefighters battled a house fire on the city’s south side Tuesday night.

It happened on Pasadena Avenue just off of Market Street around 9:15 p.m.

The house and a detached garage were completely covered in flames.

The fire was so intense, it caught some nearby trees on fire.

Firefighters worked to keep it from spreading to the woods.

Neighbors said the house was vacant.