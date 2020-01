Crews had to tear into the walls to ventilate the smoke

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An empty house that is up for sale in Boardman caught fire late Tuesday.

Fire broke out at the house in the 6000 block of Glendale Avenue just before midnight.

The flames were put out in a matter of minutes.

Crews had to tear into the walls to ventilate the smoke.

The cause is under investigation.